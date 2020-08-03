23-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Woman Killed After Head-on Collision in Prince George’s County

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday evening in Clinton. The deceased driver is 23-year-old Tyra Dalton of Upper Marlboro.

On July 30th, at approximately 9:00 pm, patrol officers were called to 7300 block of Old Alexandria Ferry Road for a collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was heading southbound on Old Alexandria Ferry Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, its driver crossed into the northbound lanes and struck Dalton’s car head-on. Dalton was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. The driver of the SUV suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 20-0035914.