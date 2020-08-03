Cobb Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Member Douglas Hands Recognized for His Heroic Actions on Harry Nice Bridge

On October 4, 2019, Mr. Douglas Hands was a passenger in a work vehicle, and noticed a vehicle stopped on the top of the Nice/Middleton Bridge. Mr. Hands thought the vehicle was disabled and his coworker attempted to drive around the stopped vehicle. As they were driving around, Mr. Hands noticed that a female subject had started to climb the wall of the bridge.

At that time, Mr. Hands told his coworker to stop their vehicle. Mr. Hands ran to the woman as she climbed over the wall and grabbed her and pulled her back. He was able to restrain the female subject until MDTA Police arrived.

In recognition of his heroic actions and dedication to public safety, Mr. Douglas Hands is awarded the: Maryland Transportation Authority Police Life Saving Award.

On behalf of the 1200 men and women of the Charles County Fire and EMS including the Volunteer at Cobb Island, we thank MDTA Police Lieutenant Lawrence and Sergeant Dingle for making the presentation and the recognition. In closing, we offer our thanks for all your assistance on the Nice/Middleton Bridge

