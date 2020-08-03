As of Monday, August 3, 2020, Maryland reports 91,144 COVID-19 cases and 3,389 deaths. An increase of 2,798 cases and 27 deaths, in last 72 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 91,144

Number of persons tested negative : 869,493

Total testing volume : 1,294,065

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,389

Number of probable deaths : 134

Currently hospitalized : 548

Acute care : 413

Intensive care : 135

Ever hospitalized : 12,832

Released from isolation : 5,740

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 273 (18) Anne Arundel 7,007 (208) 9* Baltimore City 11,748 (399) 14* Baltimore County 12,401 (529) 22* Calvert 635 (27) 1* Caroline 438 (3) Carroll 1,491 (115) 2* Cecil 655 (29) 1* Charles 1,909 (89) 2* Dorchester 352 (5) Frederick 3,010 (114) 7* Garrett 43 Harford 1,853 (65) 3* Howard 3,660 (100) 6* Kent 235 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,842 (754) 39* Prince George’s 22,880 (720) 23* Queen Anne’s 399 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 931 (52) Somerset 123 (3) Talbot 368 (4) Washington 982 (30) Wicomico 1,298 (44) Worcester 611 (18) 1* Data not available (17) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,083 10-19 5,720 (1) 20-29 15,832 (19) 1* 30-39 17,180 (45) 5* 40-49 15,336 (108) 3* 50-59 13,625 (270) 15* 60-69 9,415 (556) 12* 70-79 5,835 (835) 21* 80+ 5,118 (1,541) 75* Data not available (14) 2* Female 47,907 (1,662) 70* Male 43,237 (1,727) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 28,163 (1,385) 49* Asian (NH) 1,698 (127) 6* White (NH) 20,140 (1,430) 67* Hispanic 21,896 (392) 10* Other (NH) 4,148 (37) Data not available 15,099 (18) 2*