Maryland Reports 91,144 COVID-19 Cases and 3,389 Deaths. An Increase of 2,798 Cases and 27 Deaths in Last 72 Hours

August 3, 2020

As of Monday, August 3, 2020, Maryland reports 91,144 COVID-19 cases and 3,389 deaths. An increase of 2,798 cases and 27 deaths, in last 72 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 91,144
Number of persons tested negative : 869,493
Total testing volume : 1,294,065
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,389
Number of probable deaths : 134
Currently hospitalized : 548
Acute care : 413
Intensive care : 135
Ever hospitalized : 12,832
Released from isolation : 5,740

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 273 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,007 (208) 9*
Baltimore City 11,748 (399) 14*
Baltimore County 12,401 (529) 22*
Calvert 635 (27) 1*
Caroline 438 (3)
Carroll 1,491 (115) 2*
Cecil 655 (29) 1*
Charles 1,909 (89) 2*
Dorchester 352 (5)
Frederick 3,010 (114) 7*
Garrett 43
Harford 1,853 (65) 3*
Howard 3,660 (100) 6*
Kent 235 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,842 (754) 39*
Prince George’s 22,880 (720) 23*
Queen Anne’s 399 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 931 (52)
Somerset 123 (3)
Talbot 368 (4)
Washington 982 (30)
Wicomico 1,298 (44)
Worcester 611 (18) 1*
Data not available (17) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,083
10-19 5,720 (1)
20-29 15,832 (19) 1*
30-39 17,180 (45) 5*
40-49 15,336 (108) 3*
50-59 13,625 (270) 15*
60-69 9,415 (556) 12*
70-79 5,835 (835) 21*
80+ 5,118 (1,541) 75*
Data not available (14) 2*
Female 47,907 (1,662) 70*
Male 43,237 (1,727) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 28,163 (1,385) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,698 (127) 6*
White (NH) 20,140 (1,430) 67*
Hispanic 21,896 (392) 10*
Other (NH) 4,148 (37)
Data not available 15,099 (18) 2*

