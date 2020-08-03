As of Monday, August 3, 2020, Maryland reports 91,144 COVID-19 cases and 3,389 deaths. An increase of 2,798 cases and 27 deaths, in last 72 hours.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 91,144
Number of persons tested negative : 869,493
Total testing volume : 1,294,065
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,389
Number of probable deaths : 134
Currently hospitalized : 548
Acute care : 413
Intensive care : 135
Ever hospitalized : 12,832
Released from isolation : 5,740
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|273
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,007
|(208)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|11,748
|(399)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|12,401
|(529)
|22*
|Calvert
|635
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|438
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,491
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|655
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,909
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|352
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,010
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|43
|Harford
|1,853
|(65)
|3*
|Howard
|3,660
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|235
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,842
|(754)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|22,880
|(720)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|399
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|931
|(52)
|Somerset
|123
|(3)
|Talbot
|368
|(4)
|Washington
|982
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,298
|(44)
|Worcester
|611
|(18)
|1*
|Data not available
|(17)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,083
|10-19
|5,720
|(1)
|20-29
|15,832
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|17,180
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,336
|(108)
|3*
|50-59
|13,625
|(270)
|15*
|60-69
|9,415
|(556)
|12*
|70-79
|5,835
|(835)
|21*
|80+
|5,118
|(1,541)
|75*
|Data not available
|(14)
|2*
|Female
|47,907
|(1,662)
|70*
|Male
|43,237
|(1,727)
|64*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|28,163
|(1,385)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,698
|(127)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,140
|(1,430)
|67*
|Hispanic
|21,896
|(392)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,148
|(37)
|Data not available
|15,099
|(18)
|2*