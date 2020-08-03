Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash in Welcome Involving 40-Year-Old Pedestrian

August 3, 2020

On August 1, 2020, at 10:16 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8500 block of Gunston Road in Welcome, for the report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers initiated CPR until paramedics arrived.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. On August 2, the victim, Kari Ann Katsouros, 40, of Owings, died as a result of her injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim was crossing the roadway, on foot, when she was struck by the driver of a Honda. The driver stayed on the scene until help arrived.

PFC D. Walker of the Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

