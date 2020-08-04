NAS Patuxent River Operating Under Restricted to Mission Essential Personnel/Telework Status Due to Hurricane Isaias

NAS Patuxent River has restricted access to critical personnel and mission essential personnel only as of 11 p.m. Aug. 3, 2020 in response to Hurricane Isaias. Admin leave is granted for civil service employees who are not designated as mission essential personnel. Civil service employees scheduled to telework and those with situational telework agreements should telework unless circumstances prevent it. Employees should check with their respective chains of command for specific guidance.

The National Weather Service has announced a Tropical Storm Warning for much of central and southern MD, DC, as well as portions of northeastern VA along the I-95 corridor. Flooding rain, wind damage, and tidal flooding are all threats to the area.

Naval District Washington, to include NAS Patuxent River, remains in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) III; most base operating services will be closed until further notice due to potentially destructive weather conditions. Gate 1 will remain open during this time, while Gates 2 and 3 will close. Base emergency and security personnel will patrol to monitor for damages during and after the storm. Personnel and residents on base can report a down tree that needs removal by contacting the base CDO Office at (301) 342-1095, or Public Works Duty Officer directly at (202) 439-7459. To report down power lines on base or significant facility damage at Pax, place an emergency trouble call with the region service desk at (202) 433-3951.

Personnel and residents are advised to continue to monitor weather reports for updated information.