Cynthia Lynn Spalding, 56, of Hollywood, Maryland passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Leonardtown, Maryland. Cindy was born on June 17, 1964, at St. Mary’s Hospital to Robert Louis and Elizabeth Jean Cusic.

Cindy married her husband of 35 years Joseph Dennis (Stump) Spalding on May 25, 1985 at St. John’s Church in Hollywood. Together they had two children, Matthew Alan and Cody Xavier Spalding. Cindy leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Katlyn Spalding, and two grandchildren who were the joy of her life, Austin McKoy and Owen Michael Spalding.

Cindy also leaves behind her sisters Susan Marie Hall (John) and Janet Fay Wood (Kenny) as well as her brother Robert Louis Cusic, Jr. She was loved by many additional family members including mother-in-law Shirley Spalding, sisters-in-law Shelby Wathen (Buddy), Jackie Gatton, and Donna Lacey (Ricky) as well as many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her father, Bobby Cusic, father-in-law,. Sonny Spalding and brother –in-law, Jimbo Spalding (Joyce).

Cindy worked for the St. Mary’s County Health Department for 38 years; starting her career there in 1981, one year before her graduation from Chopticon High School in 1982 as the class salutatorian. She was a loving person and her family was very important to her. She could often be found at her parent’s house for Friday night dinners, attending a ball game for her nieces and nephews, or spending time with her grandchildren. When she wasn’t with her family Cindy enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Hollywood Moose Lodge, where she was a member. She and Stump could be found there most Sundays playing cards. Cindy also enjoyed playing shuffleboard and would tell stories of her games at family events. Cindy followed in the footsteps of her grandfather, Elwood Cusic, to become a member of the St. Marys County Fairboard. She was a fairboard director for 11 years serving on the livestock committee and coordinating the outdoor vendors. During the week of the fair she could be found in the barns helping with the various livestock shows talking and joking with the many people who knew her.

Cindy will be remembered for her kindness and selflessness. She never wanted people to fuss over her but was always there to show support when needed. She was the family writer and was often sought out for help in proofreading anything from school assignments to official documents. She will be missed by many.

The family will receive friends at Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John’s Church in Hollywood, Maryland at 10 AM with Father Wood officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenny Wood, Jimmy Knott, Ricky Lacey, Buddy Wathen, Jeff Spalding and Kyle Wood. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Hall, Robbie Cusic, Austin Spalding, and Owen Spalding.

Contributions may be made to the Hollywood Vol. Fire Department P.O. Box 7 Hollywood, MD 20636.