UPDATED DAILY: Tornado, Hurricane, and Severe Weather Warnings and Alerts for Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County

Tornado Warning issued at 6:44 a.m., for Calvert & St. Mary’s – a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Patuxent River Naval Air Station, or near Town Creek, moving northwest at 20 mph.

Town Creek around 650

Cuckold Creek, California and Lusby around 655 AM

Saint Leonard Creek, Greenwell State Park and Calvert Cliffs around 7:05 am.

Sheridan Point, Flag Harbor and Saint Leonard around 7:15. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Port Republic, Drum Point, Dowell, Long Beach, Hillville, Calvert Beach, Sandgates, Dares Beach and Sotterley.

Tornado warning issued at 6:41 a.m., for Charles and St. Mary’s County – White Point Beach, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Compton, Morganza, Hillville, Chaptico, Tintop Hill, Redgate, Oakville, Loveville and Helen.- ISSUED at 6:41 until 7:15 a.m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near White Point Beach, moving northwest at 25 mph

