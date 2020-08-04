UPDATED DAILY: Tornado, Hurricane, and Severe Weather Warnings and Alerts for Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County

MOST RECENT ALERTS WILL BE AT THE TOP OF THE PAGE, OLD/EXPIRED ALERTS WILL BE REMOVED
Tornado Warning issued at 6:44 a.m., for Calvert & St. Mary’s – a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Patuxent River Naval Air Station, or near Town Creek, moving northwest at 20 mph.
- Town Creek around 650
- Cuckold Creek, California and Lusby around 655 AM
- Saint Leonard Creek, Greenwell State Park and Calvert Cliffs around 7:05 am.
- Sheridan Point, Flag Harbor and Saint Leonard around 7:15. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Port Republic, Drum Point, Dowell, Long Beach, Hillville, Calvert Beach, Sandgates, Dares Beach and Sotterley.
Tornado warning issued at 6:41 a.m., for Charles and St. Mary’s County – White Point Beach, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Compton, Morganza, Hillville, Chaptico, Tintop Hill, Redgate, Oakville, Loveville and Helen.- ISSUED at 6:41 until 7:15 a.m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near White Point Beach, moving northwest at 25 mph