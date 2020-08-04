Tornado Confirmed in Leonardtown, No Known Injuries Reported

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground near Leonardtown, Maryland around 6:30 a.m. The tornado was tracked travelling Northwest at approximately 45 mph.

Multiple readers reported they witnessed the tornado travel on Medleys Neck Road, and Point Lookout Road in the area of the Winter Sheet Metal.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21900 block of Point Lookout Road and Ridge Path Way in Leonardtown, for the reported structure collapse with unknown entrapment or injuries.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to report a large tree onto an occupied house, multiple large trees blocking Point Lookout Road, and one vehicle in a ditch.

Crews reported no entrapment, and no injuries reported, and assisted the occupants of the home safely out of the residence.

We will provide updates when they become available.

