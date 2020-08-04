First Responders Urge Citizens to Stay Home, Firefighters Across Region Responding to Multiple Rescues, Having Trouble Handling Number of Calls

Police, fire and rescue personnel in Charles, St. Mary’s, and Prince George’s County are currently operating on multiple rescues due to vehicles driving into flood / standing water. Citizens are urged to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!!

WATER and OTHER RESCUES

9:00 a.m., Charles County / PG County line – Mutual aid for vehicle trapped in flood waters with entrapment

Charles County / PG County line – Mutual aid for vehicle trapped in flood waters with entrapment 8:55 a.m., 5880 Brandywine Road for two vehicles swept into the woods by floodwater. Swift water rescue teams and high angle personnel operating on the scene to save multiple subjects trapped. – UNITS REPORTING SUBJECT IN A TREE. Subject that was rescued, reported multiple vehicles were underwater with one overturned, and reported he lost sight of the occupants – 3 VICTIMS SO FAR 2 HANGING IN TREES 1 ON VEH ROOF

5880 Brandywine Road for two vehicles swept into the woods by floodwater. Swift water rescue teams and high angle personnel operating on the scene to save multiple subjects trapped. – UNITS REPORTING SUBJECT IN A TREE. Subject that was rescued, reported multiple vehicles were underwater with one overturned, and reported he lost sight of the occupants – 3 VICTIMS SO FAR 2 HANGING IN TREES 1 ON VEH ROOF 8:48 a.m., St Andrew’s Church Road in the area of Pops Way – Single Vehicle overturned into a pole, pole snapped in half – single victim with minor injuries

St Andrew’s Church Road in the area of Pops Way – Single Vehicle overturned into a pole, pole snapped in half – single victim with minor injuries MD | CHESAPEAKE BEACH | CALVERT | BLDG COLLAPSE | 4700 BLOCK WILLOWS RD | TREE ON HOUSE TWO ADULTS TRAPPED

8:44 a.m in WALDORF | CHARLES | WATER RESCUE | MICHAEL RD IAO PINEWOOD DR | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATERS

in WALDORF | CHARLES | WATER RESCUE | MICHAEL RD IAO PINEWOOD DR | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATERS 8:33 a.m., BRYANTOWN | CHARLES | WATER RESCUE | ESTEVES RD IAO STONER RUN | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATERS

BRYANTOWN | CHARLES | WATER RESCUE | ESTEVES RD IAO STONER RUN | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATERS 8:32 a.m., WALDORF | CHARLES | WATER RESCUE | IAO 413 GARNER AVE | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATERS

WALDORF | CHARLES | WATER RESCUE | IAO 413 GARNER AVE | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATERS 8:25 a.m., WALDORF | CHARLES | WATER RESCUE | IAO 3394 OLD WASHINGTON RD | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATERS

WALDORF | CHARLES | WATER RESCUE | IAO 3394 OLD WASHINGTON RD | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATERS 8:15 a.m., WALDORF | CHARLES | WATER RESCUE | POST OFFICE RD IAO INDUSTRIAL PARK DR | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATERS

WALDORF | CHARLES | WATER RESCUE | POST OFFICE RD IAO INDUSTRIAL PARK DR | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATERS 7:55 a.m., CHAPTICO | ST MARYS | WATER RESCUE | MADDOX RD IAO BUDDS CREEK RD | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN WATER

CHAPTICO | ST MARYS | WATER RESCUE | MADDOX RD IAO BUDDS CREEK RD | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN WATER MD | BUSHWOOD | ST MARYS | WATER RESCUE | IAO 23033 BUSHWOOD RD | VEHICLE TRAPPED IN FLOOD WATER | MD303

6:55 a.m., Structure collapse – 21953 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the tree on an occupied residence with subjects trapped. Firefighters reporting no injuries, no entrapment.

Structure collapse – 21953 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the tree on an occupied residence with subjects trapped. Firefighters reporting no injuries, no entrapment. Structure Collapse – 5000 Calvert Drive in Chesapeake Drive, for the reported tree onto a house with unknown entrapment or injuries. 911 caller reported a waterspout made landfall and knocked over several trees onto the residence.

ROAD CLOSURES

South Sandgates Road at Virginia Court – Landslide blocking entire roadway

St. Andrew’s Church Road in the area of Fairgrounds Road – Water levels past the guardrails.

Point Lookout Road at Flat Iron Road – Flooding

25837 Mechanicsville Road, between Yowaiski Mill Road and Harrow Hill Court – Trees down

40050 New Market Turn Road and Parlett Morgan Road for trees and wires blocking roadway

All Faith Church Road – Closed due to high-fast flowing floodwater

RT 231 West of Hallowing Point Park as well as Skipjack Road area is flooded

Airport Road in California

Newtowne Neck Road under water

Maypole Road

Kingston Creek Road

Medleys Neck Road

09:01:44*Tree Down*38374 NEW MARKET TURNER RD, MECHANICSVILLE

09:29:59*Tree Down*24631 MORGAN RD, HOLLYWOOD

09:29:17*OUTSIDE FIRE*23866 COLTON POINT RD, CLEMENTS

09:20:18*Wires/Pole Down Transformers*46454 CHAPMAN DR, LEXINGTON PARK

09:16:32*Tree Down*23491 MADDOX RD, CHAPTICO

09:06:14*Tree Down*38355 MT WOLF RD, CHARLOTTE HALL

ALL Charles County Road Closures can be found here.

All photos courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Prince Frederick, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department. NAS Patuxent River Fire Department. FOX5DC, St. Mary’s County MDOT and Public Safety.





