Driver Dead After Tree Falls Onto Vehicle Traveling on Route 235 in Mechanicsville

August 4, 2020

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at approximately 9:32 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Charlotte Hall School Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to report a large tree across all lanes of Three Notch Road with one vehicle underneath of the tree.

Personnel pronounced the single occupant of the single vehicle deceased on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash. Expect the roadway to be closed for multiple hours.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on August 4, 2020 at 9:38 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.