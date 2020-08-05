UPDATE: Police Identify Driver Killed After Tree Falls on Her Vehicle While Traveling on Route 235 in Mechanicsville

UPDATE: Tiaesa Sade Lake, 31 of Suitland, has been identified as the victim in the fatal collision.

At the time of the collision, Lake was operating a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis.

UPDATE: On August 4, 2020, at approximately 9:33 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 29500 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Charlotte Hall School Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported single vehicle collision. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a large tree had fallen onto a vehicle.

Preliminary investigation determined the operator of the vehicle was travelling southbound on Three Notch Road when a large tree on the southbound shoulder of the road fell onto the roof of the vehicle, trapping the operator in the vehicle. The victim (sole occupant of the vehicle) was pronounced deceased on the scene. The vehicle operator’s identity is being withheld until notification is made to the next of kin.

At this time, alcohol, drug impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision that has not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension 72337 or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

8/4/2020: On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at approximately 9:32 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Charlotte Hall School Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to report a large tree across all lanes of Three Notch Road with one vehicle underneath of the tree.

Personnel pronounced the single occupant of the single vehicle deceased on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash. Expect the roadway to be closed for multiple hours.

Updates will be provided when they become available.