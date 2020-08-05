National Weather Service Confirms Three Separate Tornados in St. Mary’s and Calvert County

The National Weather Service confirmed three separate Tornadoes in Southern Maryland, with two in St. Mary’s County, and one in Calvert County. The NWS reported they will be surveying storm data and damage and release a detailed report on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

EF 1 Tornado in Calvert County, 2.2-mile path from Dares Beach to Willows from 7:37 a.m., to 7:43 a.m. Path width of 100 yards with peak winds of 90 mph.

, which made a 7.3-mile path from Piney Point to Leonardtown from 6:30 a.m., to 6:43 a.m. Path width of 100 yards with peaks winds of 100 mph. EF 0 Tornado in St. Mary’s County, which made a 0.9-mile path from Point Lookout to Ridge from 6:27 a.m., to 6:28 a.m., Path width of 75 yards with peak winds of 80 mph.

Officials reported the stream gauge on the St. Mary’s River near Great Mills Road / Flat Iron Road on Point Lookout Road exceeded flood stage of 6 feet at 6:45 a.m., and peaked at 11:15 a.m., with 11.57 feet of water.

Photo courtesy of WUSA9. https://www.wusa9.com/

