Maryland Reports 92,426 COVID-19 Cases and 3,402 Deaths. An Increase of 1,282 Cases and 13 Deaths in Last 48 Hours

August 5, 2020

As of Wednesdey, August 5, 2020, Maryland reports 92,426 COVID-19 cases and 3,402 deaths. An increase of 1,282 cases and 13 deaths, in last 48 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 92,426
Number of persons tested negative : 889,969
Total testing volume : 1,332,181
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,402
Number of probable deaths : 134
Currently hospitalized : 555
Acute care : 421
Intensive care : 134
Ever hospitalized : 12,922
Released from isolation : 5,749

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 276 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,114 (211) 9*
Baltimore City 11,953 (406) 15*
Baltimore County 12,666 (533) 22*
Calvert 660 (27) 1*
Caroline 441 (3)
Carroll 1,511 (115) 2*
Cecil 672 (29) 1*
Charles 1,947 (89) 2*
Dorchester 353 (5)
Frederick 3,020 (114) 7*
Garrett 45
Harford 1,878 (66) 3*
Howard 3,717 (100) 6*
Kent 235 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,976 (755) 39*
Prince George’s 23,156 (723) 23*
Queen Anne’s 402 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 945 (52)
Somerset 129 (3)
Talbot 369 (4)
Washington 989 (31)
Wicomico 1,316 (44)
Worcester 656 (19) 1*
Data not available (9) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,128
10-19 5,852 (1)
20-29 16,114 (20) 1*
30-39 17,395 (45) 5*
40-49 15,526 (108) 3*
50-59 13,821 (271) 15*
60-69 9,521 (559) 12*
70-79 5,908 (840) 22*
80+ 5,161 (1,551) 75*
Data not available (7) 1*
Female 48,619 (1,670) 70*
Male 43,807 (1,732) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 28,480 (1,397) 50*
Asian (NH) 1,674 (127) 6*
White (NH) 20,106 (1,439) 67*
Hispanic 23,217 (394) 10*
Other (NH) 4,070 (36)
Data not available 14,879 (9) 1*

