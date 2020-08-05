As of Wednesdey, August 5, 2020, Maryland reports 92,426 COVID-19 cases and 3,402 deaths. An increase of 1,282 cases and 13 deaths, in last 48 hours.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 92,426
Number of persons tested negative : 889,969
Total testing volume : 1,332,181
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,402
Number of probable deaths : 134
Currently hospitalized : 555
Acute care : 421
Intensive care : 134
Ever hospitalized : 12,922
Released from isolation : 5,749
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|276
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,114
|(211)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|11,953
|(406)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|12,666
|(533)
|22*
|Calvert
|660
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|441
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,511
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|672
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,947
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|353
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,020
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|45
|Harford
|1,878
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,717
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|235
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,976
|(755)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|23,156
|(723)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|402
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|945
|(52)
|Somerset
|129
|(3)
|Talbot
|369
|(4)
|Washington
|989
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,316
|(44)
|Worcester
|656
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,128
|10-19
|5,852
|(1)
|20-29
|16,114
|(20)
|1*
|30-39
|17,395
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,526
|(108)
|3*
|50-59
|13,821
|(271)
|15*
|60-69
|9,521
|(559)
|12*
|70-79
|5,908
|(840)
|22*
|80+
|5,161
|(1,551)
|75*
|Data not available
|(7)
|1*
|Female
|48,619
|(1,670)
|70*
|Male
|43,807
|(1,732)
|64*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|28,480
|(1,397)
|50*
|Asian (NH)
|1,674
|(127)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,106
|(1,439)
|67*
|Hispanic
|23,217
|(394)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,070
|(36)
|Data not available
|14,879
|(9)
|1*