As of Wednesdey, August 5, 2020, Maryland reports 92,426 COVID-19 cases and 3,402 deaths. An increase of 1,282 cases and 13 deaths, in last 48 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 92,426

Number of persons tested negative : 889,969

Total testing volume : 1,332,181

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,402

Number of probable deaths : 134

Currently hospitalized : 555

Acute care : 421

Intensive care : 134

Ever hospitalized : 12,922

Released from isolation : 5,749

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 276 (18) Anne Arundel 7,114 (211) 9* Baltimore City 11,953 (406) 15* Baltimore County 12,666 (533) 22* Calvert 660 (27) 1* Caroline 441 (3) Carroll 1,511 (115) 2* Cecil 672 (29) 1* Charles 1,947 (89) 2* Dorchester 353 (5) Frederick 3,020 (114) 7* Garrett 45 Harford 1,878 (66) 3* Howard 3,717 (100) 6* Kent 235 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,976 (755) 39* Prince George’s 23,156 (723) 23* Queen Anne’s 402 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 945 (52) Somerset 129 (3) Talbot 369 (4) Washington 989 (31) Wicomico 1,316 (44) Worcester 656 (19) 1* Data not available (9) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,128 10-19 5,852 (1) 20-29 16,114 (20) 1* 30-39 17,395 (45) 5* 40-49 15,526 (108) 3* 50-59 13,821 (271) 15* 60-69 9,521 (559) 12* 70-79 5,908 (840) 22* 80+ 5,161 (1,551) 75* Data not available (7) 1* Female 48,619 (1,670) 70* Male 43,807 (1,732) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 28,480 (1,397) 50* Asian (NH) 1,674 (127) 6* White (NH) 20,106 (1,439) 67* Hispanic 23,217 (394) 10* Other (NH) 4,070 (36) Data not available 14,879 (9) 1*