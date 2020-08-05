Lexington Park Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Drive-by Shooting in Leonardtown

On July 22, 2020, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27300 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault involving a firearm.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a female victim, age 31, suffering from a gunshot wound to her right foot. The victim advised deputies she was traveling in a vehicle on Point Lookout Road, when a vehicle drove up beside her on the shoulder of the road, and an individual in that vehicle pointed a handgun at her and began shooting. One round penetrated the vehicle door, striking the victim in the foot.

At the time of the shooting, there were four additional victims inside the victim’s vehicle, two adults and two juveniles, who were not injured.

The investigation was continued by detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The investigation determined Delontey Montario Butler, age 27 of Lexington Park, was the individual who committed the committed the assault.

On July 31, 2020, Butler was located and arrested. Butler was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and remains incarcerated on a no bond status. He is currently charged with the following.

Attempted First Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Assault First Degree (five counts)

Assault Second Degree (five counts)

Handgun in Vehicle

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Firearm Use/Violent Crime

Reckless Endangerment from Car (five counts)

Anyone with information on this incident that has not provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

