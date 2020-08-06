SMECO Works to Restore Power following Tropical Storm

Outage incidents to be repaired by Wednesday night





Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) is working to restore power following the damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

SMECO estimates that more than 40,000 homes and businesses were affected by power outages caused by the storm. As of Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, SMECO reported that nearly 1,200 members were without power, but those outages have been reduced substantially. SMECO reported that, as of 4 p.m., approximately 128 customers were without power in Calvert County, 4 in Charles County, 4 in Prince George’s County, and 190 in St. Mary’s County. According to Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO, these SMECO members should have power restored by Wednesday night.

“This storm caused extensive damage. The number of tornadoes that accompanied the storm from North Carolina to New England was unheard of. Flooding made roads impassable, and when major roads are shut down, it’s difficult to make quick progress,” Cox said. She added, “SMECO crews, and Pike, Sumter, AUI, Utility Lines, Asplundh, and Penn Line crews–many coming from Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina–worked steadily yesterday and today to restore electric service. On behalf of SMECO’s Board of Directors and our members, I would like to say thank you to them for all of their hard work.”

The public can track progress on SMECO’s outage map, report outages, and find safety information at stormcenter.smeco.coop.