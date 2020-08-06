Maryland Reports 93,005 COVID-19 Cases and 3,415 Deaths. An Increase of 572 Cases and 13 Deaths in 24 Last Hours

As of Thursday, August 6, 2020, Maryland reports 93,005 COVID-19 cases and 3,415 deaths. An increase of 572 cases and 13 deaths, in last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 93,005

Number of persons tested negative : 899,136

Total testing volume : 1,348,880

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,415

Number of probable deaths : 136

Currently hospitalized : 535

Acute care : 396

Intensive care : 139

Ever hospitalized : 12,978

Released from isolation : 5,790

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 279 (18) Anne Arundel 7,200 (211) 9* Baltimore City 12,075 (407) 15* Baltimore County 12,777 (535) 22* Calvert 667 (27) 1* Caroline 444 (3) Carroll 1,516 (115) 2* Cecil 681 (29) 1* Charles 1,961 (89) 2* Dorchester 360 (5) Frederick 3,032 (114) 7* Garrett 45 Harford 1,906 (66) 3* Howard 3,729 (100) 6* Kent 236 (22) 1* Montgomery 18,032 (758) 39* Prince George’s 23,225 (725) 23* Queen Anne’s 406 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 951 (52) Somerset 130 (3) Talbot 371 (4) Washington 996 (31) Wicomico 1,322 (45) Worcester 664 (19) 1* Data not available (13) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,147 10-19 5,930 (1) 20-29 16,244 (20) 1* 30-39 17,492 (45) 5* 40-49 15,620 (109) 3* 50-59 13,898 (271) 15* 60-69 9,565 (560) 12* 70-79 5,927 (842) 22* 80+ 5,182 (1,556) 75* Data not available (11) 3* Female 48,931 (1,679) 71* Male 44,074 (1,736) 65*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 28,784 (1,401) 50* Asian (NH) 1,687 (128) 6* White (NH) 20,294 (1,442) 67* Hispanic 23,367 (395) 10* Other (NH) 4,098 (36) Data not available 14,775 (13) 3*