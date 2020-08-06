Maryland Reports 93,005 COVID-19 Cases and 3,415 Deaths. An Increase of 572 Cases and 13 Deaths in 24 Last Hours

August 6, 2020

As of Thursday, August 6, 2020, Maryland reports 93,005 COVID-19 cases and 3,415 deaths. An increase of 572 cases and 13 deaths, in last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 93,005
Number of persons tested negative : 899,136
Total testing volume : 1,348,880
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,415
Number of probable deaths : 136
Currently hospitalized : 535
Acute care : 396
Intensive care : 139
Ever hospitalized : 12,978
Released from isolation : 5,790

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 279 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,200 (211) 9*
Baltimore City 12,075 (407) 15*
Baltimore County 12,777 (535) 22*
Calvert 667 (27) 1*
Caroline 444 (3)
Carroll 1,516 (115) 2*
Cecil 681 (29) 1*
Charles 1,961 (89) 2*
Dorchester 360 (5)
Frederick 3,032 (114) 7*
Garrett 45
Harford 1,906 (66) 3*
Howard 3,729 (100) 6*
Kent 236 (22) 1*
Montgomery 18,032 (758) 39*
Prince George’s 23,225 (725) 23*
Queen Anne’s 406 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 951 (52)
Somerset 130 (3)
Talbot 371 (4)
Washington 996 (31)
Wicomico 1,322 (45)
Worcester 664 (19) 1*
Data not available (13) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,147
10-19 5,930 (1)
20-29 16,244 (20) 1*
30-39 17,492 (45) 5*
40-49 15,620 (109) 3*
50-59 13,898 (271) 15*
60-69 9,565 (560) 12*
70-79 5,927 (842) 22*
80+ 5,182 (1,556) 75*
Data not available (11) 3*
Female 48,931 (1,679) 71*
Male 44,074 (1,736) 65*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 28,784 (1,401) 50*
Asian (NH) 1,687 (128) 6*
White (NH) 20,294 (1,442) 67*
Hispanic 23,367 (395) 10*
Other (NH) 4,098 (36)
Data not available 14,775 (13) 3*


