Maryland Reports 93,005 COVID-19 Cases and 3,415 Deaths. An Increase of 572 Cases and 13 Deaths in 24 Last Hours

As of Thursday, August 6, 2020, Maryland reports 93,005 COVID-19 cases and 3,415 deaths. An increase of 572 cases and 13 deaths, in last 24 hours.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 93,005
Number of persons tested negative : 899,136
Total testing volume : 1,348,880
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,415
Number of probable deaths : 136
Currently hospitalized : 535
Acute care : 396
Intensive care : 139
Ever hospitalized : 12,978
Released from isolation : 5,790
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|279
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,200
|(211)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|12,075
|(407)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|12,777
|(535)
|22*
|Calvert
|667
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|444
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,516
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|681
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,961
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|360
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,032
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|45
|Harford
|1,906
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,729
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|236
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,032
|(758)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|23,225
|(725)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|406
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|951
|(52)
|Somerset
|130
|(3)
|Talbot
|371
|(4)
|Washington
|996
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,322
|(45)
|Worcester
|664
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,147
|10-19
|5,930
|(1)
|20-29
|16,244
|(20)
|1*
|30-39
|17,492
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,620
|(109)
|3*
|50-59
|13,898
|(271)
|15*
|60-69
|9,565
|(560)
|12*
|70-79
|5,927
|(842)
|22*
|80+
|5,182
|(1,556)
|75*
|Data not available
|(11)
|3*
|Female
|48,931
|(1,679)
|71*
|Male
|44,074
|(1,736)
|65*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|28,784
|(1,401)
|50*
|Asian (NH)
|1,687
|(128)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,294
|(1,442)
|67*
|Hispanic
|23,367
|(395)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,098
|(36)
|Data not available
|14,775
|(13)
|3*