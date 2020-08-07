UPDATE: Detectives Make Arrest in Dunkirk 7-11 Robbery After Clinton Man Leads Police on Vehicle Pursuit in Maryland and DC

UPDATE 8-07-2020: On August 5, 2020 the Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Det. Buck responded to report of a strong-armed robbery investigation. The incident occurred at the 7-11 store located at 2849 W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk, MD. Investigation revealed the suspect entered the store posing as a customer before exiting briefly. Upon returning, he walked behind the counter and forcefully removed US Currency from the victim’s hands. He then removed the cash register drawer and exited the store.

On August 6, 2020, at approximately 9:18 p.m., a Prince George’s County Police Officer who lives in Calvert County with knowledge of the case, noticed the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Suitland Parkway and Silver Hill Road in Suitland, MD. The suspect attempted to flee and was subsequently apprehended in the District of Columbia following a pursuit.

The suspect was identified as Dion Lamont Parker, 20 of Clinton, MD. Parker is currently being held in Washington D.C. on their local charges in relation to the chase and apprehension along with charges from the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Det. J. Buck at (410) 535-2000 ext. 2765 or email Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 20-41391.



The suspect was last seen operating a Ford Mustang bearing stolen Virginia registration UTG8641. There is noticeable damage to the front passenger fender.

He is described as a black male in his mid-twenties, approximately 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 200-230 pounds. The suspect has been seen wearing a red hooded jacket with a white stripe down the arms and blue/white tennis shoes.

This subject has also committed similar crimes in Prince George’s County.

Citizens may also use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our Sheriff’s Mobile app by visiting: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678

