VIDEO: Gentle Hands Wildlife Rescues Osprey on Naval Air Station Patuxent River

Early morning on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, while investigating an electrical problem throughout a building, firefighters and building security noticed a seemingly unwell osprey, sitting on the ground within a fenced-in area, which is not typical behavior for these raptors.

Truck 13’s officer notified the dispatch center of the possibly injured wildlife, and Gentle Hands Wildlife Services were able to immediately respond with an escort onto the base by Naval Police.

Crews suspect the tropical storm and heavy rain storms the previously day tossed and soaked this osprey to the point of exhaustion, and it couldn’t yet fly off before bedtime. This bird of prey do not like to fly at night.

The rescued Osprey was reported as doing well with no injuries. A few dispatchers were making several phone calls and leaving messages to help save this guy. NDWFD are thankful that Gentle Hands Wildlife Rescue responded quickly and assisted!

All photos, videos are courtesy of the Naval District Washington Patuxent River Fire Department Company 13.

