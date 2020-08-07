VIDEO: Maryland State Police Arrest Three Suspects After Police Chase, Uncover Theft Scheme

After fleeing from a traffic stop, three suspects in an overdue U-Haul truck were eventually stopped and arrested and are facing charges in connection with multiple thefts of televisions, generators and other items from stores in Maryland and possibly Virginia.

The suspects are identified as Angelo B. Clinkscales, 48, of Landover, Md., and Arnise A. Hart, 52, of Lanham, Md.

Each suspect is currently charged with two counts of theft over $1,500 and one count of theft scheme. Hart was also found to be wanted on a fugitive warrant for grand larceny from Prince William Co., Va.

A third suspect, a 51-year-old female from Lanham will also be similarly charged upon her release from a hospital, where she was taken for an examination at her request. The charged suspects were taken overnight to the St. Mary’s County central booking center for processing and to await their initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Just before 11:00 a.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a call for a reported theft from the Walmart in the 45000-block of Miramar Way, California, Md. Troopers were informed that two females and one male were believed to have stolen televisions and had fled the area in a U-Haul box truck with Arizona tags.

A description was broadcast and a short time later, a Maryland State Police lieutenant from the Criminal Enforcement Division spotted the vehicle northbound on Rt. 235. The lieutenant conducted a traffic stop on the truck, but as he approached the vehicle on foot, the driver accelerated and fled the scene. A pursuit ensued with marked and unmarked Maryland State Police patrol vehicles with their emergency equipment activated.

A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy successfully deployed stop sticks and deflated two tires on the truck. The pursuit ended about 13 miles after it began when the truck struck an embankment. Troopers took the three occupants of the truck into custody and identified them as the suspects listed above.

Inside the truck, troopers found two large screen televisions and a carpet cleaner, later confirmed to have been stolen from Walmart and valued at more than $2,200. Also found in the truck were four generators, valued at more than $2,800, that were later confirmed to have been stolen from the Lowes store in California, Md. Troopers learned the U-Haul rental truck was listed as ‘overdue,’ but had not been reported stolen to police.

Investigators determined the suspects had been staying at a hotel in Lanham. The service of a search warrant at the hotel last night resulted in the recovery of a robotic floor vacuum and a small amount of white powder and drug paraphernalia.

Information developed during the investigation indicates similar thefts may have occurred in Prince William County, Virginia. State Police investigators contacted Prince William County Police, who are following up on the information developed last night. No charges related to those thefts have been placed at this time.

The investigation is continuing. Additional charges are possible.



