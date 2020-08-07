Maryland Reports 93,806 COVID-19 Cases and 3,429 Deaths. An Increase of 801 Cases and 14 Deaths in 24 Last Hours

August 7, 2020

As of Friday, August 7, 2020, Maryland reports 93,806 COVID-19 cases and 3,429 deaths. An increase of 801 cases and 14 deaths, in last 24 hours.

Number of confirmed cases : 93,806
Number of persons tested negative : 913,018
Total testing volume : 1,377,459
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,429
Number of probable deaths : 136
Currently hospitalized : 528
Acute care : 393
Intensive care : 135
Ever hospitalized : 13,047
Released from isolation : 5,838

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 280 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,243 (213) 9*
Baltimore City 12,239 (408) 16*
Baltimore County 12,915 (537) 22*
Calvert 672 (27) 1*
Caroline 445 (3)
Carroll 1,530 (115) 2*
Cecil 689 (29) 1*
Charles 1,983 (89) 2*
Dorchester 365 (5)
Frederick 3,050 (114) 7*
Garrett 46
Harford 1,922 (66) 3*
Howard 3,779 (100) 6*
Kent 238 (22) 1*
Montgomery 18,139 (762) 39*
Prince George’s 23,372 (726) 23*
Queen Anne’s 420 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 962 (52)
Somerset 133 (3)
Talbot 384 (4)
Washington 1,003 (31)
Wicomico 1,322 (45)
Worcester 675 (19) 1*
Data not available (17) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,195
10-19 6,022 (1)
20-29 16,389 (20) 1*
30-39 17,645 (45) 6*
40-49 15,725 (109) 3*
50-59 14,017 (272) 15*
60-69 9,636 (562) 12*
70-79 5,971 (845) 22*
80+ 5,206 (1,560) 75*
Data not available (15) 2*
Female 49,386 (1,686) 71*
Male 44,420 (1,743) 65*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 29,141 (1,406) 51*
Asian (NH) 1,701 (128) 6*
White (NH) 20,498 (1,446) 67*
Hispanic 23,496 (397) 10*
Other (NH) 4,140 (35)
Data not available 14,830 (17) 2*

