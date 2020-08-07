Maryland Reports 93,806 COVID-19 Cases and 3,429 Deaths. An Increase of 801 Cases and 14 Deaths in 24 Last Hours

As of Friday, August 7, 2020, Maryland reports 93,806 COVID-19 cases and 3,429 deaths. An increase of 801 cases and 14 deaths, in last 24 hours.
Number of confirmed cases : 93,806
Number of persons tested negative : 913,018
Total testing volume : 1,377,459
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,429
Number of probable deaths : 136
Currently hospitalized : 528
Acute care : 393
Intensive care : 135
Ever hospitalized : 13,047
Released from isolation : 5,838
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|280
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,243
|(213)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|12,239
|(408)
|16*
|Baltimore County
|12,915
|(537)
|22*
|Calvert
|672
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|445
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,530
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|689
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,983
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|365
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,050
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|46
|Harford
|1,922
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,779
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|238
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,139
|(762)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|23,372
|(726)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|420
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|962
|(52)
|Somerset
|133
|(3)
|Talbot
|384
|(4)
|Washington
|1,003
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,322
|(45)
|Worcester
|675
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(17)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,195
|10-19
|6,022
|(1)
|20-29
|16,389
|(20)
|1*
|30-39
|17,645
|(45)
|6*
|40-49
|15,725
|(109)
|3*
|50-59
|14,017
|(272)
|15*
|60-69
|9,636
|(562)
|12*
|70-79
|5,971
|(845)
|22*
|80+
|5,206
|(1,560)
|75*
|Data not available
|(15)
|2*
|Female
|49,386
|(1,686)
|71*
|Male
|44,420
|(1,743)
|65*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|29,141
|(1,406)
|51*
|Asian (NH)
|1,701
|(128)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,498
|(1,446)
|67*
|Hispanic
|23,496
|(397)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,140
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,830
|(17)
|2*