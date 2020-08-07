Maryland Reports 93,806 COVID-19 Cases and 3,429 Deaths. An Increase of 801 Cases and 14 Deaths in 24 Last Hours

As of Friday, August 7, 2020, Maryland reports 93,806 COVID-19 cases and 3,429 deaths. An increase of 801 cases and 14 deaths, in last 24 hours.

Number of confirmed cases : 93,806

Number of persons tested negative : 913,018

Total testing volume : 1,377,459

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,429

Number of probable deaths : 136

Currently hospitalized : 528

Acute care : 393

Intensive care : 135

Ever hospitalized : 13,047

Released from isolation : 5,838

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 280 (18) Anne Arundel 7,243 (213) 9* Baltimore City 12,239 (408) 16* Baltimore County 12,915 (537) 22* Calvert 672 (27) 1* Caroline 445 (3) Carroll 1,530 (115) 2* Cecil 689 (29) 1* Charles 1,983 (89) 2* Dorchester 365 (5) Frederick 3,050 (114) 7* Garrett 46 Harford 1,922 (66) 3* Howard 3,779 (100) 6* Kent 238 (22) 1* Montgomery 18,139 (762) 39* Prince George’s 23,372 (726) 23* Queen Anne’s 420 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 962 (52) Somerset 133 (3) Talbot 384 (4) Washington 1,003 (31) Wicomico 1,322 (45) Worcester 675 (19) 1* Data not available (17) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,195 10-19 6,022 (1) 20-29 16,389 (20) 1* 30-39 17,645 (45) 6* 40-49 15,725 (109) 3* 50-59 14,017 (272) 15* 60-69 9,636 (562) 12* 70-79 5,971 (845) 22* 80+ 5,206 (1,560) 75* Data not available (15) 2* Female 49,386 (1,686) 71* Male 44,420 (1,743) 65*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 29,141 (1,406) 51* Asian (NH) 1,701 (128) 6* White (NH) 20,498 (1,446) 67* Hispanic 23,496 (397) 10* Other (NH) 4,140 (35) Data not available 14,830 (17) 2*