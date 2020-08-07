St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect in California Ulta Beauty Store

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 12:22 p.m., the suspect placed a bottle of perfume down the front of his pants and fled the California Ulta store without paying for it.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Alvin Beishline at 301-475-4200, ext. 78019 or email Alvin.beishline@stmarysmd.com. Case # 46880-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

