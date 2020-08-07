St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect in California Walmart

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 5:15 pm, the female suspect picked up the victim’s wallet, which was left on the counter of the Money Center in the California Walmart store, and placed it into her purse.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Francis Webb at 301-475-4200, ext. 78066 or email francis.webb@stmarysmd.com. Case # 46880-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

