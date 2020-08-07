St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services Opens Damage Assessment Portal Following Hurricane Isaias

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services has opened a damage assessment portal, which is a tool for gathering data on damages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. The data collected helps determine if the County meets the FEMA eligibility threshold to apply for federal funding and provides information on the impact of the storm.

Residents and Business can submit at https://www.stmarysmd.com/SM311 through August 14, 2020.

Click on Report a Problem Click on Tropical Storm Damage Select a Damage Category Map your location Enter Description of Damages Upload any photos Enter Personal Contact Information Enter Property Information Submit

“The information provided gives us valuable data on the storm damage,” said Stephen Walker, Director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services. “While we may not meet FEMA’s criteria for Individual Assistance, we want to make sure we have as much information as possible to make the case with our state and regional partners.”

Residents and Businesses are reminded that this is not a substitute for submitting through insurance and that submission does not in any way guarantee federal, state, or local reimbursement.

