Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect After Road Rage Leads to Drive-By Shooting in Solomons

On August 7, 2020 Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a drive-by shooting that occurred along Route 4 and Dowell Road in Solomons, MD. The victim’s vehicle was struck by one round from a suspected 9mm handgun after a road rage incident.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black 2018-2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck with heavily tinted windows and a tri-fold bed cover with some type of cylindrical object protruding from the top of the rear-most portion of the bed.

The vehicle was last seen crossing the Thomas Johnson Bridge towards St. Mary’s County on August 8, 2020 at 12:15 a.m.

The victim identified the single occupant/driver as a heavy-set black male with a medium complexion and “no neck.” The victim stated the driver was wearing silver glasses.

Anyone with information about this incident, the driver or vehicle is asked to contact CPL. Rector at William.Rector@CalvertCountyMD.gov. Please refer to case 20-41751.

