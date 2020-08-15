Maryland State Police Charge 38-Year-Old Leonardtown Man After Hit and Run in Mechanicville

UPDATE: Thanks to the assistance from the public, the white truck involved in the hit and run property damage accident last weekend was located and the operator identified.

The operator of the Chevrolet S10 has been identified as Jonathan Larry Guy, 38, of Leonardtown, was charged and cited with the following.

Negligent driving

Reckless driving

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Operating uninsured vehicle

Failure to obey traffic control device

Displaying registration plate on vehicle issued to other vehicle

Unauthorized use and display of registration plate.



8/08/2020: The Leonardtown Barrack is requesting assistance from the public with help in identifying the below pictured truck that was involved in a hit & run accident on August 8th at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the area of Point Lookout Road (RT 5) and Grandview Haven Drive in Mechanicsville.

The pickup truck had a Florida Registration Plate 2312YP. However, the Plate does not belong on this vehicle.

If you know the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact the Trooper J. Azzari at 301-475-8955 or via email at joseph.azzari@maryland.gov. Thank you for your help. Remember, all tips can remain anonymous!

