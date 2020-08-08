Maryland State Police Requests Public Assistance in Identifying Truck Involved in Hit and Run in Mechanicville

August 8, 2020

The Leonardtown Barrack is requesting assistance from the public with help in identifying the below pictured truck that was involved in a hit & run accident on August 8th at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the area of Point Lookout Road (RT 5) and Grandview Haven Drive in Mechanicsville.

The pickup truck had a Florida Registration Plate 2312YP. However, the Plate does not belong on this vehicle.

If you know the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact the Trooper J. Azzari at 301-475-8955 or via email at joseph.azzari@maryland.gov. Thank you for your help. Remember, all tips can remain anonymous!


