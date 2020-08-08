AUDIO: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Huntingtown

On Saturday, August 8, 2020, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Huntingtown High School on Solomons Island Road (Route 4) in Huntingtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch and reported a single vehicle on fire with a subject trapped. Firefighters from Huntingtown reported the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and were running out of fire extinguishers and refillable pressurized water cans and requested a helicopter be pre-launched.

Firefighters reported the male victim was extricated from the vehicle and was “relatively conscious, with burns to over 100% of his body.”

The male subject was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Calvert-Fatal.mp3