UPDATE: Police Say Speed and Driver Error Contributing Factors in Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Huntingtown, 34-Year-Old Sunderland Man Identified

UPDATE: On Saturday, August 8, 2020 at approximately 5:49 p.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team and St. Mary’s Crash Reconstruction team responded to the area of MD Rt. 4 and Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, for a report of a single vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed multiple citizens contacted 911 in regards to a white 2006 Honda Ridgeline driving erratic on southbound Rt. 4 in the area of Chaneyville Road in Owings. Deputies located the vehicle and began to observe violations and erratic driving behaviors. A traffic stop was initiated, however the operator failed to stop for the marked patrol vehicles with their emergency equipment activated. Deputies pursued the vehicle south along Rt. 4.



Upon approaching the intersection of Rt. 4 and Huntingtown High School, for unknown reasons, the operator lost control and struck the traffic light pole in the median where the vehicle came to a final rest.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Hunter Kristian Sondberg, 34 of Sunderland.

Life saving measures were attempted by Deputies and Emergency Medical Services personnel on scene, however Sondberg succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Speed and driver error are believed to be cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit at (301) 475-4200 ext. 8031 or via email brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com or DFC. W. Beisel of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2131 or via email William.beisel@calvertcountymd.gov

8/08/2020: On Saturday, August 8, 2020, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Huntingtown High School on Solomons Island Road (Route 4) in Huntingtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch and reported a single vehicle on fire with a subject trapped. Firefighters from Huntingtown reported the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and were running out of fire extinguishers and refillable pressurized water cans and requested a helicopter be pre-launched.

Firefighters reported the male victim was extricated from the vehicle and was “relatively conscious, with burns to over 100% of his body.”

The male subject was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



