Maryland State Police Arrests Off-Duty Prince George’s County Officer After Attempted Rape in Prince George’s County

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with a reported assault in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Brian Newcomer, 36. Newcomer is charged with attempted second degree rape, three counts of second degree assault and false imprisonment. Newcomer was arrested yesterday evening at 6:15 p.m. without incident. Police transported him to the Prince George’s County Commissioners Office in Upper Marlboro, where he is currently being held without bond.

The incident was reported to police on July 31st by the victim. The victim told police the incident occurred at her residence during the evening of July 30th in Prince George’s County.

During the investigation, it was determined that Newcomer is a police officer with the Prince George’s County Police Department. His commanders were immediately notified by Maryland State Police investigators. State police investigators have briefed the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and consulted with them regarding charges.

The investigation is ongoing.



Prince George’s County Police released the following statement regarding the incident.

Interim Chief Hector Velez suspended an officer following the officer’s off-duty arrest. Maryland State Police arrested Corporal Brian Newcomer late Sunday night and charged him with six charges to include attempted second degree rape. Newcomer is suspended from the PGPD without pay.

Corporal Newcomer is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman who he knows.

“The allegations against this officer are deeply disturbing. When we were made aware of the arrest, the corporal’s police powers were immediately suspended. Our Internal Affairs Division has also launched an investigation into the officer’s actions and we are fully cooperating with Maryland State Police,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez.

Newcomer has been with the PGPD since 2013 and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Investigation.

Any inquiries regarding the charges against Newcomer should be directed to Maryland State Police.

