VIDEO: Guns Recovered and Arrest Made After Fight Leads to Shots Fired at Wawa in Lexington Park

UPDATE: On August 9, 2020, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wawa located at 22530 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting complaint.

Preliminary investigation determined a verbal argument took place in the parking lot between the suspect and the victim.

During the argument Reginald Elijah Parks, age 27 of Virginia, retrieved a handgun.

While the parties argued, Parks discharged the firearm in close vicinity of the victim. The victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by another individual, was struck by a projectile.

The victims were not injured in the assault. Parks and the victims are familiar with each other, and this was determined not to be a random act of violence. The handgun was recovered and Parks was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and remains incarcerated on a no bond status.

Anyone with information on this incident that has not provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

