Maryland State Highway Administration Continues Response to Isaias Roadway Closures

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is continuing its response to Tropical Storm Isaias by assessing damage to roadways, making repairs and maintaining detours at four locations across the state.

In St. Mary’s and Calvert counties, where there were 18 closures at the height of the storm, crews are addressing two damaged bridges and a small structure that resulted in complete washouts due to heavy rains. MDOT SHA engineers and maintenance crews have evaluated roadway damage and are beginning construction plans to restore access.



MD 5 Bridge over Saint Clements Creek – A traffic detour is now in place along MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) over Saint Clements Creek just north of MD 242. Traffic is being directed from MD 5 to MD 238 to MD 234 (Budds Creek Road) back to MD 5. Crews expect to begin repairs on Monday, August 10. MDOT SHA’s contractor Concrete General, Inc. of Gaithersburg is performing the work.

MD 6 Bridge over Persimmon Creek: A segment of MD 6 (New Market Turner Road) is closed south of Parlett Morgan Road. Local traffic is being directed from MD 6 to Flora Corner Road and MD 5 / MD 235. At this time, it is unknown how long this bridge will be closed. Expect future updates once more information is available.

Calvert County

MD 263 (Plum Point Road) at Wilson Road: Local traffic is being directed from MD 263 to Emmanuel Church Road to Wilson Road, then back to MD 263. Crews expect to begin repairs on Monday, August 10. MDOT SHA’s contractor Concrete General, Inc. of Gaithersburg is performing the work.

Prince George’s County

MD 381 Bridge over Swanson Creek near Charles County: One lane of the north approach roadway collapsed due to erosion of the roadway. Repairs have been made to the roadway and crews will be making repairs to protect the bridge from further erosion starting Saturday Aug. 8 and they expect to have the roadway open toward the end of next week. Variable message signs have been placed to alert motorists of the closure.

Area residents can expect construction activity for the next several weeks. Drivers are encouraged to remain alert when driving in areas prone to flooding. Portable variable message signs and temporary traffic signs are being placed along all detour routes.

Customers who have questions may contact 410-841-1020 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

