Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Suspect After Alleged Sexual Assault of a Minor

The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Rodolfo Ambrosio-Rojas on July 28, 2020 on a warrant for Alleged Second Degree Sex Offense of a Minor obtained by County Police on July 15, 2020.

According to the warrant, on March 10, 2020, a minor victim disclosed that Ambrosio-Rojas had allegedly engaged in sexual acts on several different occasions with them at a residence in Lanham, MD.

On July 28th, deputies’ investigation led them to an address in New Carrolton, MD, where they spoke with a resident who allowed them to enter the home. Ambrosio-Rojas was seen coming out of a bedroom. Deputies served him the warrant, placed him into custody and safely transported him to the Prince Georges County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD, without incident.

Ambrosio-Rojas is also charged with 2 counts of Third-Degree Sex Offense, 2 counts of Second-Degree Assault and a Fourth-Degree Sex Offense.

For more information contact the communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.

