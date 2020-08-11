UPDATE: Charges Pending for Five 18-Year-Old Males in Racial Vandalism and Property Destruction at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick

UPDATE: On Sunday, August 9, shortly before 5 p.m. Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of vandalism/malicious destruction of property to the football field and clubhouse at Calvert High School located at 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick.

Preliminary investigation revealed a racial slur had been spray painted onto the football field, an outdoor classroom was broken into and damaged, and other areas of the school campus were vandalized with graffiti.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau quickly identified five 18-year-old male suspects. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to please contact Det. D. Naughton at Dean.Naughton@calvertcountymd.gov.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stands against racism and hate speech. “These actions are unacceptable anywhere, especially in our community. The actions of these

perpetrators do not represent our community’s values and I fully condemn this vile and abhorrent act and will see that the individuals responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will do whatever it takes to help ensure that people feel safe and welcome in our community.” – Sheriff Mike Evans

8/11/2020: Racist graffiti spray painted on the football field at Calvert High School, located in Prince Frederick, Maryland, was discovered on August 9 by individuals exercising on the athletic fields.

In addition, an outdoor classroom was broken into and damaged, and other areas of the school campus were vandalized with graffiti.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We are sad and angry that these racist messages occurred on school grounds. This racist language hurts the school system and the Calvert County community. Calvert County Public Schools promotes an anti-racist environment and denounces hate and discrimination.”

Law enforcement officials estimate that the vandalism was perpetrated during the night of August 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement yesterday, after the football field at Calvert High School was vandalized with racist graffiti this weekend:

“The racist graffiti painted on the Calvert High School football field over the weekend is disgusting and abhorrent. This act of hate and bigotry in our community is horrific, and cannot be condemned strongly enough. I urge local law enforcement to bring those responsible for this heinous act to justice. Hate has no place in Southern Maryland.”



The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the graffiti vandalism on the football field at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick, MD and is investigating all avenues of this crime.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to please contact Detective D. Naughton at Dean.Naughton@calvertcountymd.gov.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

