Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Surpasses 1,000 in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has confirmed that the number of St. Mary’s County residents testing positive for COVID-19 has surpassed 1,000.

“In the past few weeks we have seen the pace of this pandemic accelerate,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Community residents need to be diligent about key infection prevention measures – wear face coverings indoors and outside, social distance, wash hands, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces. Stay tough and committed for the months ahead. We need everyone to help our community overcome this disease.”

Community members may view the most up-to-date local COVID-19 data on the new SMCHD data dashboard, available online at www.smchd.org/covid-19-data. Updates and information about prevention, symptoms and local testing sites are located at www.smchd.org/coronavirus or by calling the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.