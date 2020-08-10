Detectives Investigating 60-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in His Residence in Town of Edmonston

Prince George’s County Police detectives are actively investigating a homicide that occurred in the town of Edmonston. The victim is identified as 60-year-old Jeffrey Windsor of Edmonston. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On August 7th, at approximately 6:45 am, officers responded to the 4900 block of 52nd Avenue for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they discovered Windsor inside of his home suffering from trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be multiple injuries. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0036959.