Police Investigating Serious Motorcycle Collision in Waldorf, One Flown to Trauma Center

On Sunday, August 9, 2020, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle and motorcycle in the roadway.

Firefighters reported this was a high-speed collision and requested a helicopter for a male patient in his 40’s who was going in and out of consciousness.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed on Crain Highway and transported the adult male victim to an area trauma center.

No other known injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Collision Reconstruction Specialists responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

As Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was landing on Crain Highway, Charles County Sheriff’s Officers on the scene assisting with traffic control and road closures reported a second motor vehicle accident in the intersection of Smallwood Drive and Crain Highway.

Maryland State Troopers are also investigating the second collision.