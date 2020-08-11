NAS Patuxent River Gate One Closed for Maintenance, Gate Two Open as Primary Gate, Tuesday, August 11, 2020

NAS Patuxent River Naval Air Station Announced Gate 1 will be closed for maintenance today, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for maintenance.
Gate 2 will be the primary gate during this time.
