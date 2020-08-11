One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times in Bushwood

On Monday, August 10, 2020, at approximately 7:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Colton Point Road and Full Pull Lane in Bushwood, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to report a single vehicle on it’s wheels after rolling over multiple times. The single occupant and one dog was found in the vehicle, with the occupant trapped

Firefighters extricated the patient in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested and transported the patient to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

The dog was reportedly not injured and placed into the custody of the St. Mary’s County Animal Control.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Photo courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

