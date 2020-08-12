UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Callaway

UPDATE: On Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:02 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision at Piney Point Road and Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway. The Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, operated by Joseph Quade, 73 of Callaway, attempted to turn left from Piney Point Road onto Take It Easy Ranch Road. While making the turn, the vehicle was struck by a Toyota Sequoia SUV, operated by Andrew Rogers, 33 of Callaway.

Joseph Quade, the operator of the Chevy S10, and passenger John Quade, 79 of Callaway, were both flown out to Washington DC area hospitals for incapacitating injuries. At Washington Hospital Center, Joseph Quade was later pronounced deceased. Rogers was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

At this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to contact DFC Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005 or email matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com.



On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at approximately 6:05 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision, with firefighters find one victim trapped, and one victim trapped and pinned inside of the pickup truck.

Firefighters from Hollywood, Valley Lee and Bay District worked to free both victims from the truck in approximately 25 minutes.

One patient from the SUV was transported to an area hospital with reported minor injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 landed at the scene with Trooper 7 transporting one victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries, and Trooper 2 transporting one patient with life-threatening injuries to an area trauma center.

Police along with Collision Reconstruction Specialists responded and are investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

