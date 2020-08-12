Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest First Degree Assault Suspect in Washington D.C.

The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Malcolm Paul Ellis on August 10, 2020, on a warrant for First Degree Assault obtained by The Edmonston Police Department on June 13, 2020.

According to the warrant, on June 13, police responded to the 5000 Block of 46th Ave in Edmonston, MD, for a report of an armed person.

Upon arrival police learned that Ellis was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical, when he is alleged to have pulled out a weapon and began assaulting a victim before fleeing the scene.

On August 10, deputies’ investigation led them to an address in the District of Columbia, Washington DC. Upon arrival, Deputies assisted by the Metropolitan Police Department observed Ellis exercising at a local park, where they served him the warrant, placed him into custody, and safely transported him to the Department of Corrections in Washington DC, without incident. Ellis is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, MD.

Ellis is also charged with Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession with A Dangerous Weapon with The Intent of Causing Injury.

