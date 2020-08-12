Three Adults and One Child Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Horse and Buggy in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:16 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Point Lookout Road and Maypole Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision involving a horse and buggy.

Maryland State Troopers on the scene and reported a single vehicle and a horse and buggy were involved with multiple injured subjects in the roadway.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported four patients, and requested two helicopters for two victims. Three adults and one child were evaluated, with three victims being transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded to the scene and transported one victim to an area trauma center. The second Maryland State Police Helicopter was cancelled.

The St. Mary’s County Animal Control was requested and later cancelled, after a citizen with a trailer responded to the scene to take custody of the injured horse. The horses injuries and condition are currently unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the collision, with updates to be provided when they become available.