Pilot Injured After Military Helicopter from Joint Base Andrews is Struck by Gunfire While Conducting Training Flight in Virginia, FBI Investigating

On Monday, August 10, 2020, just after noon, a U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews was conducting a routine training mission at an altitude of 1,000 feet approximately 10 miles Northwest of Manassas, VA., when the aircraft was struck by at least one bullet from the ground.

The aircraft and crew were able to safely land at the Manassas Regional Airport, where medical personnel responded to render aid to the one injured pilot.

The injured crew member, who was not identified, was treated at an area hospital and released within 24 hours.

“The FBI Washington Field Office is working jointly with our law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. One individual in the helicopter sustained a non-threatening injury, for which he was treated and subsequently released from the hospital,” the FBI said, asking that “anyone near this area at the time of the incident who may have information please call the FBI at 202-278-2000.”

The FBI and United States Air Force are investigating the incident to determine if the helicopter was deliberately shot at, or if someone was randomly shooting into the air. The aircraft is currently being inspected for other damage.

Joint Base Andrews released the following statement. “The Office of Special Investigations is fully engaged with our FBI colleagues on this incident. OSI take threats to our Airmen and our resources very seriously. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further investigative details can be released at this time.”

