St. Mary’s County Election Office to Relocate to the Old Leonardtown Library in Leonardtown, Additional Information Included

The St. Mary’s County Election Office will be relocating to the old Leonardtown Library at 23250 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown between August 17-21. The old Library is located directly next to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barracks.

During the transition, residents with questions should call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625 and leave a voicemail; calls will be returned within 24 hours. However, matters requiring immediate assistance may be directed to Wendy Adkins, Director for the Election Office at 301-904-8346 to Wendy Adkins.

Effective Monday, May 4, 2020 the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will begin working by appointment only. We will also be here in case you need to drop off your ballot, but would appreciate a call first.

If you want to make an appointment, please call 301.475.4200 ext. 71625

Thank you for your cooperation.

The following resources are also available:

To request an absentee visit https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html.

To look up or change your record visit the on-line voter registration system https://elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/index.html.

The next St. Mary’s County Board Meeting is scheduled for September 2, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Due to social distancing requirements this meeting will be by conference call only. Call in information will be provided 24 hours prior to meeting.

2020 Election Dates

Early Voting for Primary Election – TBD

Primary Election – TBD

Early Voting for General Election – Thursday, October 22, 2020, to Thursday October 29, 2020 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Thursday, October 22, 2020, to Thursday October 29, 2020 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. General Election – Tuesday November 3, 2020 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.