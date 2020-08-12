UPDATE: Five Suspects Charged in Calvert High School Racial Graffiti Vandalism Incident

UPDATE 8/12/2020 @ 4:50 p.m.: Five individuals have been officially charged in the recent Calvert High School graffiti and malicious destruction of property case from Aug. 9, 2020.

Andrew Edge, 18, of Huntingtown, Cade Allen Meredith, 18, of St. Leonard, Kyle Edward Hill, 19, of Prince Frederick, Augustine Robert Aufderheide, 18, of Prince Frederick and Anthony Joseph Sellers III, 18, of St. Leonard, have been charged with two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1000 and one count of 4th Degree Burglary each.

8/12/2020 @ 2:15 p.m.: Andrew Edge, 18, of Huntingtown, Cade Allen Meredith, 18, of St. Leonard, Kyle Edward Hill, 19, of Prince Frederick, Augustine Robert Aufderheide, 18, of Prince Frederick and Anthony Joseph Sellers III, 18, of St. Leonard, were each charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property under $1,000

On Sunday, August 9, shortly before 5 p.m. Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of vandalism/malicious destruction of property to the football field and clubhouse at Calvert High School located at 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick.

Preliminary investigation revealed a racial slur had been spray painted onto the football field, an outdoor classroom was broken into and damaged, and other areas of the school campus were vandalized with graffiti.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau quickly identified five male suspects.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to please contact Det. D. Naughton at Dean.Naughton@calvertcountymd.gov.

A request for booking photos was made to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

All updates will be made as soon as they become available.