19-Year-Old Waldorf Man Arrested After Raping a Woman and Luring Men Through Dating App to Commit Armed Carjackings

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division arrested Erion Vann Burton, 19, of Waldorf, in connection with a carjacking that occurred on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The victim and the suspect, who the victim knew as “Kris” met through the social media site “Tagged”, with the victim and suspect talking for approximately one day through the site. The two agreed to meet and “hook-up” at a location, with “Kris” suggesting Shellcove Court in Waldorf.

The victim traveled from Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020, and when the victim arrived, he saw the suspect he knew as Kris walking in the area and flagged the victim down. Burton got into the vehicle and told the victim to drive to the end of the Ruby Road away from the nearby residences and in the secluded wooded area.

Once the victim stopped the vehicle, Burton brandished a handgun and told the victim to “get out and start walking”. The suspect then fled in the victim’s Mercedes with the victim’s cell phone in the vehicle.

A witness saw the altercation and was flagged down by the victim and called 911 to give a description of his car and the suspect.

Responding officers observed the stolen Mercedes-Benz with D.C registration plates in the area on Berry Road and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Officers then lost sight of the vehicle for a short amount of time before K-9 Officer Behm located the vehicle on Smallwood Drive and continued the chase. The suspect crashed the vehicle at least one time before continuing to flee police at a high rate of speed. Police lost sight of the vehicle again and set up a perimeter and began searching the area.

Officers later located the wrecked and abandoned vehicle on October Place in Waldorf, and discovered Burton left a black semi-automatic handgun on the driver’s floor. The vehicle was recovered and transported to the Forensic Science Unit for processing.

The victim was able to give Officers a description of the suspect, who was described as a black male with light complexion and red hair. He additionally stated the suspect had what appeared to be a tattoo of a word above his left eye and freckles. He was then transported to the Waldorf District Three Station where he was able to use a computer to log into his Tagged account and provided officers with photographs of “Kris” from his online profile. Detectives were given 4 photographs of “Kris” who immediately recognized the suspect as Erion Burton from several previous incidents. Burton resides on Dowitcher Court which is located under 200 feet from the intersection of Raby Road and Hamilton Road, and about 225 feet from where Shellcove Court meets Raby Road. the area in which the victims located Burton walking when he arrived.

Following the above incident. Detectives received information on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, that Burton was hiding at a relative’s house in Waldorf. Officers responded to the home and located Burton and another man who had an open warrant for violation of probation.

During the arrest, officers observed a handgun in plain view. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and subsequently recovered two guns and marijuana. Burton was charged with armed carjacking, first-degree assault and other related charges.

Detective E. Weaver is investigating.



On November 23, 2019, Burton was charged with second degree assault, and was arrested on January 9, 2020 after being served an arrest warrant. He was released the same day on his own recognizance.

Burton was charged with second degree assault, and was arrested on January 9, 2020 after being served an arrest warrant. On February 26, 2020, Burton was charged with Theft under $100. Burton failed to show up for multiple court appearances and was issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Police served the warrant on March 26, 2020, and Burton was again, released on the same day on his own recognizance.

Police are also investigating an incident that occurred on May 4, 2020, when police responded to Shellcove Court for the reported armed robbery/carjacking. Officers made contact with the victim who stated he met a black male on the website/app “Tagged” who had red hair and a tattoo above his left eye and freckles.

The male victim suggested they meet on Shellcove Court to “hook up” and when arrived, the male suspect he was there to meet was walking on Shellcove Court and flagged him down. The suspect got in the vehicle and the pair proceeded to drive to the area of the playground across from Shellcove Court to have sexual intercourse.

When the victim stopped the vehicle, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and told him to get out of the car. Burton then fled in the stolen Chevrolet Impala with the victims cellphone.

The victim stated he was unable to remember the whole username of the suspect from Tagged, but knew that it started with the letter “K.” In the previous rape case from December 13, 2019, Burton used the Instagram account “K***Jg.” Investigations revealed that Burton used four photographs on “Tagged” that were the same photos used on his Instagram page. The victim identified the male in the photographs as the man who he met in Waldorf and robbed him of his vehicle.

Police recovered the “Glock” style pellet pistol which resembled a semi-automatic pistol from the stolen Mercedes after Burton crashed the vehicle and left it abandoned on October Place in Waldorf after a high speed chase.



On December 13, 2019, Detective Long with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the female victim, who is described as an 18-year-old female.

The victim reported she met the suspect, Erion Burton, when they attended Middle School together. They have remained friends since, however they rarely communicate with each other. The victim reported she never has been involved in an actual dating relationship and have never engaged in any sexual activity with Burton.

The victim reported a few days prior to this incident, Burton posted a message on his Instagram account stating he wanted to start dreadlocks in his hair and asked if anyone would do it. The victim saw the message and replied that she would start dreadlocks in his hair for $40. They were supposed to meet over the next couple days but the plans fell through. They made arrangement for her to do his hair on the incidents date of Friday, December 13, 2019.

During Friday morning on December 13, 2019, the victim messaged Burton that she would be coming over soon and he sent her his address on Dowitcher Court in Waldorf, in a message. The victim drove to Burton’s address and messaged him. He let the victim into the residence using the front door, and when she walked inside and they went to a family room that was on the main floor. Burton sat in a kitchen chair in the family room with the victim standing behind him and began working on his hair.

After about two hours, The victim had finished doing the right side of his head but hadn’t started on the left side.

Burton wanted the victim to go upstairs with him because it was cold on that first floor and it was warm upstairs. He eventually started grabbing the victim’s arms and pulling her toward the stairs near the front door. He also nudged her in the back to get her to the stairs. As he was doing this, she resisted. Burton told her “Come on man. It’s cold. It’ll will be quick.”.

The victim stated she resisted him pulling her, but she didn’t want to fight him because she was afraid he was going to hurt her. The victim kept telling him she didn’t want to go upstairs. Once they were at the stairs, Burton started up the stairs and then grabbed the victims arms and started pulling her. She told him to stop and to let go but he continued pulling. Once they arrived on the top floor, he got behind the victim and nudged her into a bedroom that was directly across from the stairs.

The victim advised the door to the bedroom was open, and she noticed that the bedroom had a bed. Once inside the bedroom, he shut the door and pushed the victim toward the bed. The victim said “Come on. Get your jacket and let’s go”. The victim was standing next to the bed with Burton positioned between her and the bedroom door. Burton looked at her and started smiling. The victim stated “You know we’re not having sex” and he replied “why not?”. The victim then stated “I’m ready to go. I want to leave.”.

He then asked why was the victim in a rush and she told him that she had things to do. The victim continued to tell him that she was ready to leave, to let her go, and that she needed to leave. The victim stated she attempted to walk past him so she could exit the bedroom but he pushed her back onto the bed with his hands. The victim was on her back and attempted to push herself up but he pushed her back down onto the bed.

Burton then got on his knees in front of the victim, who used her hands and feet to push him away from her, and told him “I’m going to hurt you. I don’t want to do that” and he replied “You won’t do that”. Burton then pulled the victim’s pants down, and she would struggle with him and try to pull them back up. After a tugging match, Burton was able to remove the victim’s pants. The victim was trying to kick him off with her legs but was unsuccessful. Burton then performed various sex acts on the victim against her will and raped her.

The victim began crying and he lifted his head and saw that she was crying. He asked what was wrong and she replied “I don’t want it” She was able to push him off of her and she rolled off of the bed. The victim grabbed her pants and her shoes and starting putting them on as she was exiting the bedroom, then left the residence.

Police spoke with Burton, who admitted that the victim was at his residence that day and they had consensual sex.

Erion Vann Burton, 19, of Waldorf, has been charged with the following in 2020.

CARJACKING

ARMED CARJACKING

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

Theft: $1,500 To Under $25,000

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN ON PERSON

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEH. BY FLEEING ON FOOT

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

RAPE SECOND DEGREE (3 Counts)

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

SEX OFF 4TH DEG-SEX CONTACT

PERVERTED PRACTICE