Two Flown to Trauma Center After Head-on Collision in Waldorf

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at approximately 5:04 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 7655 Bensville Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Police arrived on the scene and reported no entrapment, with two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with both drivers out of the vehicles.

Officers reported two injuries, with one operator suffering from a broken arm and other unknown injuries, and the other operator having stomach pain and possible internal bleeding.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for both drivers.

A 21-year-old male, and a 44-year-old male were transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center. Both patient were conscious alert, and breathing.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the collision.