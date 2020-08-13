AUDIO: Three Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in La Plata Involving Charles County Sheriff’s Cruiser

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, at approximately 10:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Johnny Boy’s Ribs on 7530 Crain Highway in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a police cruiser with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Volvo SUV and a Charles County Sheriff’s Police SUV in the roadway and reported no occupants were trapped.

A 60-year-old male, the single occupant in the second vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The Officer was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Other Officers transported his 5-year-old child to an area hospital for precautionary reasons and to be further evaluated.

The motor vehicle collision is under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

