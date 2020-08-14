Prince George’s County Police Needs Assistance Identifying Subject Wanted in Four Drugstore Armed Robberies

Police in Prince George’s County are actively searching for a robbery suspect who is targeting drugstores in the county.

Detectives are working to identify and arrest this pictured suspect now wanted for robbing four drugstores in recent weeks.

The robberies took place between Saturday, July 18, 2020, and Sunday, August 9, 2020.

3600 block of Bladensburg Road, Colmar Manor

6200 block Central Avenue, Seat Pleasant

3100 block Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

5900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Seat Pleasant.

In each case, the suspect displays a gun and demands cash. If you have information that could help us, please call 1-866-411-TIPS or 301-516-2830. We are offering a cash reward. Please refer to case number 20-0034114.

