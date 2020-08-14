Vehicle Goes Ablaze After Hitting Tractor Trailer in Bryantown, One Injured

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at approximately 4:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Leonardtown Road and Oliver Shop Road in Bryantown, for the motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer.

A short time later, the motor vehicle assignment was upgraded to a motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire.

Units arrived on scene to find a passenger vehicle rear ended a tractor trailer. The passenger vehicle caught fire after the driver self extricated from the vehicle.

Hughesville Engine 22 extinguished the vehicle fire in under 10 minutes while the medical personnel rendered aid and transported the 21-year-old female operator of the passenger vehicle to an area hospital with injuries to her leg and face.

Waldorf Engine 33 arrived and investigated the tractor trailer for hazards.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

