WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office – 8/14/2020





The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

David Todd Dennison is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Violation of Probation: Manslaughter. Anyone with information in regards to Dennison is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and or DFC Chip Ward at (443) 532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at (443) 624-7137. Michael Langley Hale is wanted for Home Invasion. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137. Peter Marcel McKee is wanted for Drug Distribution and Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137. Daniel Joseph Bliss is wanted for Failure to Register: Sex Offender and Assault. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137. Nicholas Vincent Haddaway is wanted for Burglary and Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137. Milburn Jeffery Brock is wanted for Theft Scheme. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137. Donald Dale Demarr is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137. Henry A Johnson Jr is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137. Christopher David Gentry is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Turez Lydell Creek is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement agency.Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413